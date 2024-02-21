ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet rank accorded to K.M. Abraham

February 21, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Wednesday accorded Cabinet rank to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Chief Principal Secretary K.M. Abraham. The Cabinet also appointed Jortie M. Chacko as Chief Executive Officer of Kerala Bank. The government appointed S. Sanop as Kerala State IT Mission’s head of innovation and research. It also created 190 driver/constable posts for the State law enforcement. The Cabinet also lowered the age bar of ex-service personnel applying for the job of munsif/magistrate by five years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US