Cabinet rank accorded to K.M. Abraham

February 21, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Wednesday accorded Cabinet rank to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Chief Principal Secretary K.M. Abraham. The Cabinet also appointed Jortie M. Chacko as Chief Executive Officer of Kerala Bank. The government appointed S. Sanop as Kerala State IT Mission’s head of innovation and research. It also created 190 driver/constable posts for the State law enforcement. The Cabinet also lowered the age bar of ex-service personnel applying for the job of munsif/magistrate by five years.

