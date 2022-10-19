Cabinet okays compensation for kin of bee, wasp attack victims

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
October 19, 2022 20:23 IST

The Cabinet has decided to offer compensation to the families of those who die following honey bee or wasp attack.

The families of victims of bee or wasp attack will be given the same compensation as is given for loss of life because of wild animal attack inside or outside the forest under the Kerala rules for payment of compensation to victims of attack by wild animals.

The amount for this will also come from the head of account from which compensation is given for wild animal attack.

The Cabinet also decided to implement the pay revision recommended by the 11th Pay Commission for employees of the Kerala Bhasha Institute serving in government-recognised posts.

The draft Bills of Kerala Municipality (Amendment) 2022 and that of Kerala Panchayat Raj (Amendment) 2022 have been approved by the Cabinet.

The draft Bills pertain to the necessary amendments required in the relevant Acts for giving sanction to constructions which were begun or completed on or before November 7, 2019 with the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act and Kerala Municipality Building Construction Rules of 2022 coming into force on November 8, 2019.

Another decision taken by the Cabinet was to give seven acres at Kolathoor village in Kasaragod district on lease to the Central Warehousing Corporation for 30 years, at an annual lease rate of 3% of the market price.

