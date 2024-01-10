Cabinet nod for World Bank-aided $285-million KERA project

January 10, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the Kerala Climate Resilient Agri-Value Chain Modernisation (KERA) Project aimed at modernising the State’s food and nutritional security.

The World Bank-aided project has an outlay of $285 million. It places emphasis on the increased participation of small farmers and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in agri-value chains and establishment of agri-supply chain and logistics infrastructure.

The State government share is ₹709.65 crore ($85 million), which will be spread over the annual plans for the fiscals from 2024-25 to 2028-29. The remaining amount ($200 million or ₹1,655.85 crore) is the World Bank loan.

Objectives of the project include agro-ecology-based climate resilient farming systems, the strengthening of farmer producers organisations (FPO), farmer producer companies, agri-businesses and start-ups and contingent emergency response.

The Union Department of Economic Affairs had cleared the concept of the KERA project for appraisal by the World Bank in October 2022. World Bank officials had subsequently held discussions with the government and Planning Board and sector officials to firm up the proposal.

In November last year, the State government constituted a high-level steering committee (HLSC) and two planning and decision-making panels for the smooth implementation of the KERA project.

Aerospace centre

The Cabinet decided to authorise the release of funds for providing land for establishing an Aerospace Control Systems Centre. The money will be released from the ₹1,000 crore earmarked through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for establishing IT corridors and satellite parks in the State.

The government had identified 60 acreas of land close to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at Thumba for the project.

The Cabinet has decided to appoint former IAS officer U. V. Jose as Director, Suchitwa Mission.

The government will give additional guarantee of ₹200 crore for the Kerala State Backward Classes Development Corporation.