Cabinet nod for subject minimum in school exams

The Cabinet has given approval for the implementation of minimum marks in each subject in school examinations as part of steps to enhance the quality of education.

‘Subject minimum’ will be introduced for Class VIII this academic year. In the 2025-26 academic year, it will be implemented for Classes VIII and IX, and in the 2026-27 academic year for Classes VIII to X.

Though the initial proposal was to have 30% minimum marks, no decision has been announced on this as yet.

An education conclave organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in May had recommended introduction of 30% minimum marks in the theory component of each subject in the SSLC examinations. This came about in the wake of criticism from many sections that students were not achieving the desired learning outcomes.

However, the proposal kicked up a row with the pro-CPI(M) Kerala School Teachers’ Association, Students Federation of India, and the Kerala Sastra Sahithya Parishad coming out against it, alleging that students from marginalised sections who comprised a chunk of those scoring D+ and C grades in the SSLC examinations would end up further ‘defeated’ and be forced out of the education system.

Following the education conclave, the Director of General Education had submitted a report on directions for quality improvement to the government. On the basis of the report, it was decided to improve school education standards in a phased manner.

The subject minimum was proposed for Class X initially, but the SCERT later amended the proposal, purportedly so that its sudden introduction did not put the students appearing for public examinations to hardship.

Now, Class VIII students will be the first to become familiar with the subject minimum process so that by the time they reach Class X they are accustomed to the idea of scoring minimum marks in each subject.

The initial thrust will be on strengthening continuous evaluation process and ensuring it was merit based. The SCERT will prepare detailed guidelines for this by deciding what components to include, say unit tests, quarterly or half-yearly exams, seminars, assignments, portfolio, class activities, and so on.

Those who do not achieve minimum marks in the quarterly or half-yearly examination will be identified through an analysis of marks and provided remedial education.

If students still do not get the minimum marks in the annual examinations, they will be provided further support and made to reappear for examinations within two weeks before sending them on the next class. “There is no attempt to fail students who do not get minimum marks,” SCERT Director Jayaprakash R.K. said.

The guidelines will be submitted to the General Education department by the end of this month. The percentage of minimum marks to be achieved will be included in these guidelines.

A programme for improving the quality of education in Classes I to X will be implemented initially with people’s participation, a press statement here said. A State-level conclave in this connection with be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

