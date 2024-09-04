GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cabinet nod for Sreekaryam flyover

Published - September 04, 2024 09:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State cabinet meeting held on Wednesday has approved the tender for the construction of a flyover at Sreekaryam. The flyover will be built by Cherian Varkey Construction Company at a cost of ₹71.38 crore. The construction of the bridge will be undertaken considering the proposed alignment of the Thiruvananthapuram light metro project.

The State has also plans to construct flyovers at Ulloor and Pattom as part of the light metro project. The land acquisition works for these flyovers are under way. According to Public Works Minister P.A Mohamed Riyas with the Cabinet meeting approving the tender for the Sreekaryam flyover, a smooth journey to the city can be ensured soon.

With this, the project to ease the traffic snarl in Sreekaryam has received a momentum. Land acquisition for the flyover has already been completed. The Minister also said that the work of the flyover would be sped up in coordination with Kochi Metro Rail Limited, the special purpose vehicle of the project.  

Published - September 04, 2024 09:15 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.