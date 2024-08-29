Cabinet nod for sharp cut in spending on schemes, projects after Kerala govt. reworks 2024-25 plan allocation

The Cabinet on Thursday recommended a sharp cut in the spending on projects and schemes as part of reworking the plan allocation for the 2024-25 fiscal.

Giving its nod for the guidelines for the restructuring exercise, the Cabinet has recommended that projects and schemes, including recurring ones, for which administrative sanction has been accorded should either be put off or their allocation cut by half depending on priority and importance.

A panel headed by the Chief Secretary and including the secretaries for Finance and Planning will examine approved projects and schemes with outlays above ₹10 crore. For projects and schemes, including recurring ones, below ₹10 crore, the review will be done by the department secretaries in consultation with the department directors/heads.

In this case, the allocation for projects and schemes will be trimmed to 50% of the amount for which administrative sanction was given. The departments have been directed to submit the list of projects to the Chief Secretary, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office said in a statement on Wednesday’s Cabinet decisions.

As per the existing figures, the State Plan component for the 2024-25 fiscal was ₹21,838 crore, which is exclusive of the ₹8,532 crore outlay for Local Self-Government Institutions. The Aggregate Plan Outlay for the fiscal had been approved at ₹38,886.91 crore, including the State Plan, LSGI outlay and the ₹8,516.91 crore outlay on Central share of centrally sponsored schemes.

The above stipulations will not apply to the announcements regarding the timely disbursement of government benefits made by Mr. Vijayan in a Rule 300 statement in the State Legislative Assembly in July, the CMO said.

These pertained to the payment of social security pension dues, pending dearness allowance instalments of government employees, and assistance for crop loss.

Earlier this year, the State government had appointed a high-level committee to study the reworking of the 2024-25 Plan.

Government departments had been directed to issue ‘special orders’ by July 31 on revenue mobilisation and expenditure control.

In July, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal had observed that the State government’s annual expenditure has, on an average, risen by 30-35% compared to the 2016-2021 period. In deciding to rework the plan allocation, the government was aiming to “restructure priorities.”

