Cabinet nod for separate commerce section under Industries department

January 24, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Cabinet on Wednesday decided to create a separate commerce section under the Industries department to assist the department in formulating and implementing policies, and in creating a conducive atmosphere for the growth of business and trade.

Industries Minister P .Rajeeve said in a press conference that the formation of a separate commerce section, which would be a precursor to carving out an independent department in the future, was one of the demands raised by trade organisations in the meetings held as part of the Navakerala Sadas.

One of the major objectives of the decision is to promote and foster the State’s retail sector. The commerce section will provide handholding for capacity building, technology acquisition and cluster development to upgrade enterprises. It will create opportunities for entrepreneurs to explore national and international markets as well as facilitate enterprise delegations from the State to visit national and international business forums for mutually beneficial business relationships.

It will also help in marketing products, services, and technologies produced by the enterprises in Kerala directly to national and international buyers.

Another objective is to formulate a promotion policy for the development of retailing enterprises, encompassing approval, business operation improvement, labour norms, upskilling and labelling, technology and standardisation, infrastructure, utilities, weights and measures, taxation and measures to access capital

As part of this exercise, the Principal Secretary (Industries) would be designated as Principal Secretary (Industries and Commerce). An Under Secretary will be assigned with a section for commerce at the department to deal with the files related to commerce by way of redeployment.

To coordinate the activities of the section, duties and responsibilities will also be realigned in the Directorate of Industries and Commerce and the District Industries Centres.

