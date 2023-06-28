HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cabinet nod for sanction 6,043 additional posts in government and aided schools

June 28, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Cabinet has decided to allow ₹10 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund to the family of Nihal,

The Cabinet has given sanction for the creation of 6,043 additional posts, to be deployed in 2,326 government and aided schools in the State.

The post creation is being affected from October 1, 2022. This will include 3,101 additional posts in 1,114 schools in the government sector and 2,942 posts in 1,212 schools in the aided sector. Of these, 5,944 teaching posts and 99 are non-teaching posts. The government estimates that this will bring an annual additional financial burden of ₹58,99,93,200

₹10 lakh for Nihal’s family

The Cabinet has decided to allow ₹10 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund to the family of Nihal, who was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs. The boy, a native of Muzhappilangad, Kannur, had died on June 11.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.