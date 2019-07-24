Cabinet nod for sale of FACT land

The Union Cabinet has approved the sale of 481.79 acres of land currently held by Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) to the Government of Kerala.

In a release here on Wednesday, the government said 150 acres of the land would be sold at ₹1 crore an acre in lieu of which the Kerala government would give free-hold rights over 143.22 acres of land to FACT. The remaining 331.79 acres will be sold at the rate of ₹2.4758 crore an acre, according to an assessment made by the District Collector of Ernakulam.

The Cabinet approved the utilisation of the sale proceeds by FACT to address its working capital deficiency, improve its balance sheet and help enable the company to enhance its physical and financial performance through capacity expansion projects.

“This approval will help FACT to reduce the bank borrowings, implement projects for enhancing fertiliser production capacity, and upgrading logistics/raw material handling facilities,” the release said.

“The revival of FACT will create opportunities for expansion and diversification of the company and this in turn, will help to generate more jobs, both directly and indirectly,” the release said.

“The net effect of this will be a boost to the economy of the State and improving fertiliser availability to south India.”

Further, the government said, a reduction in the import of fertilisers and chemicals would result in foreign exchange savings and boost the nation’s food security.