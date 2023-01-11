ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet nod for Rebuild Kerala Initiative projects

January 11, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Cabinet on Wednesday gave in-principle nod for a number of projects that will be implemented under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI).

Robotic surgery facilities will be established at the Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, and the Malabar cancer Centre at a cost of ₹60 crore. Centres of excellence on digital pathology will be set up at both centres at a cost of ₹18.87 crore.

Underground sewerage network and allied components will be constructed at a cost of ₹63.91 crore for the newly constructed 5 mld sewage treatment plant at Elamkulam in Ernakulam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Cabinet also gave its approval for a detailed action plan for works under the Resilient Kerala programme submitted by the Health department. The works are estimated to cost ₹49.02 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US