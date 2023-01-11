Cabinet nod for Rebuild Kerala Initiative projects

January 11, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Cabinet on Wednesday gave in-principle nod for a number of projects that will be implemented under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI).

Robotic surgery facilities will be established at the Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, and the Malabar cancer Centre at a cost of ₹60 crore. Centres of excellence on digital pathology will be set up at both centres at a cost of ₹18.87 crore.

Underground sewerage network and allied components will be constructed at a cost of ₹63.91 crore for the newly constructed 5 mld sewage treatment plant at Elamkulam in Ernakulam.

The Cabinet also gave its approval for a detailed action plan for works under the Resilient Kerala programme submitted by the Health department. The works are estimated to cost ₹49.02 crore.