Cabinet nod for pension revision in Kerala Water Authority

Updated - July 24, 2024 07:42 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 07:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided gave the nod for revising pension in the Kerala Water Authority (KWA).

The revision, which will be subject to conditions, will come into effect with retrospective effect from July 1, 2019, the government said.

Although pay revision was implemented in the KWA in 2022, the pension was left untouched much to the dismay of organisations representing the pensioners.

They had subsequently launched a protest outside the KWA headquarters, Jala Bhavan, at Vellayambalam here. Following Wednesday’s Cabinet decision, the organisations called off the protest which had lasted 115 days.

