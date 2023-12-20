ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet nod for new bridge at Varkala

December 20, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Cabinet meeting has approved the proposal to construct a new bridge at Sivagiri-Thoduve in Varkala constituency, said a statement issued by the office of the Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Wednesday. The ₹10.36-crore project will replace the 142-year-old Thoduve bridge. This bridge will become an easy access from the railway station area to Sivagiri Madom and the neighbouring areas, said the statement. The Cabinet decision is a gift to the people of Varkala on the day the Navakerala Sadas arrives in the constituency, said the Minister in the release. The Minister also informed that the officials have been instructed to speed up the procedures for starting the construction.

