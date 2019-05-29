Cabinet nod for merger of school directorates

The Cabinet on Thursday gave its approval for merging the three school directorates in the general education sector.

The Directorate of Public Instruction, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, and the Directorate of Vocational Higher Secondary Education will be merged to form the Directorate of General Education as per the recommendations of the Khader committee set up to study school education. An IAS official will head the directorate.

The meeting decided to implement the committee’s recommendation in phases. The first phase will be implemented this academic year.

Commissioner of exams

The Director of General Education will be the commissioner for public examinations, including the SSLC, Plus One, and Plus Two examinations.

The lower primary, upper primary, high school, higher secondary, and vocational higher secondary sections will continue to exist.

They will come under the control of the Director of General Education. The posts of RDD, AD, DDE, DEO, and AEO will also remain unchanged.

Principals will be the heads of higher secondary schools. The serving headmasters will be vice principals.

The Principals will also have academic responsibility of the higher secondary section.

There will be a single office on campuses for use both by high school and higher secondary sections.

In schools without higher secondary section, the existing practice will continue.

The meeting entrusted the General Education Secretary with forming special rules in connection with the merger.