Cabinet nod for land for hospital in Konni

Special Correspondent
September 15, 2022

The Cabinet on Wednesday has decided to appoint M. K. Jayapramod as Wayanad district government pleader and public prosecutor.

It was also decided to hand over 80.94 acres government poramboke land in Chittar village, Konni, to the Health and Family Welfare department for constructing a Women and Children Hospital. The ownership of the land would be retained with the Revenue department.

The Cabinet has approved a decision to revise the pay and service conditions of farm workers in the Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development departments

The 11th pay revision will be implemented for the non-academic staff at Centre for Development Studies on a conditional basis

The Cabinet has decided to allow continuation for 1,012 temporary posts in the Economics and Statistics department, with effect from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. This includes the 872 posts in the Central Plan division, one post of Deputy Director in the Computer division of State Plan division and 139 posts in the non-Plan head

