Cabinet nod for Kochi development scheme

August 10, 2022 21:24 IST

The State Cabinet has, in principle, given the go ahead for the Sustainable Urban Reconstruction Scheme in Kochi, which aims at the development of the city scientifically and through the efficient management of land

The Kochi Marine Drive and neighbouring localities will be included in the scheme. Marine Drive in the South, Mangalavanam bird sanctuary, Vaduthala in the North, and Pachalam and Mulavukad islands in the West constitute the project area

A Special Purpose Vehicle would be set up for the time-bound completion of the scheme. A general body and project execution committee will be constituted for coordinating activities till the detailed project report (DPR) for the scheme is submitted. A Chief Executive Officer will be appointed for the supervision of the scheme, while the general consultancy division of KIIFB will be appointed as the project consultant

It was decided at the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday to allow an assistance of ₹3 lakhs to from the Chief Minister’s relief fund to E.V. Prasanna, the mother of Devananda, who had died following food poisoning at Cheruvathoor, Kasaragod

The Cabinet also decided to bear the treatment expenses of civil defence volunteers of Mannarkad Fire and Rescue centre in Palakkad district, P. Sameer and P. Riaz, who sustained injuries during the disaster relief activities. The expenses will be met from the Chief Minister’s relief fund.

The treatment expenses till now comes to ₹1.7 lakhs for both. The expenses of follow-up care will also be met by the government

The Cabinet will recommend to the Governor that C. Jayachandran, an advocate from Alappuzha-Chengannur, be appointed as the new member of the State Public Service Commission

Autokast Ltd. will be offered government guarantee, enabling it to take loans to the tune of ₹10 crores from Kerala Bank, the Cabinet decided.

The order is a revision of the previous order which offered government guarantee for availing of loans of up to Rs. 10 crores from nationalised banks

The Cabinet also decided to validate the GO dated April 6, 2022, with regard to the staff pattern in Kerala State Beverages Corporation. Various categories of employees in the corporation had approached the court following the implementation of the staff pattern according to a GO of February 12, 2021.

The GO dated April 6, 2022 was issued after the Government considered the court verdicts as well as the advice of the Law Department