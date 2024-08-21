ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet nod for Karakulam flyover construction

Published - August 21, 2024 10:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Cabinet has approved the tender for construction of the Karakulam flyover as part of the development of the first reach of the four lane Vazhayila-Pazhakutti stretch, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil has said.

A total of 11.24-km road – 9.5 km from Vazhayila to Keltron and 1.24 km from Pazhakutti Petrol Pump Junction to Kacheri Nada is being made into a four lane stretch. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has sanctioned ₹928.8 crore for the project. The 21-m road will include 15-m wide tarring, 2-m wide median, and 2-m wide utility space.

The construction of the Karakulam flyover will cost ₹58.7 crore. It will begin 200-m away from Karakulam Bridge Junction. The 765-m flyover will have 390 m-long approach road on either side. It will have 15-m of tarring and 0.75-m wide central median. The tender for ₹93.64-crore works for construction of the road and flyover on the first reach is awaiting government nod.

