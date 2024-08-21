Cabinet nod for Karakulam flyover construction

The Cabinet has approved the tender for construction of the Karakulam flyover as part of the development of the first reach of the four lane Vazhayila-Pazhakutti stretch, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil has said.

A total of 11.24-km road – 9.5 km from Vazhayila to Keltron and 1.24 km from Pazhakutti Petrol Pump Junction to Kacheri Nada is being made into a four lane stretch. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has sanctioned ₹928.8 crore for the project. The 21-m road will include 15-m wide tarring, 2-m wide median, and 2-m wide utility space.

The construction of the Karakulam flyover will cost ₹58.7 crore. It will begin 200-m away from Karakulam Bridge Junction. The 765-m flyover will have 390 m-long approach road on either side. It will have 15-m of tarring and 0.75-m wide central median. The tender for ₹93.64-crore works for construction of the road and flyover on the first reach is awaiting government nod.