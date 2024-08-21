GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cabinet nod for Karakulam flyover construction

Published - August 21, 2024 10:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Cabinet has approved the tender for construction of the Karakulam flyover as part of the development of the first reach of the four lane Vazhayila-Pazhakutti stretch, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil has said.

A total of 11.24-km road – 9.5 km from Vazhayila to Keltron and 1.24 km from Pazhakutti Petrol Pump Junction to Kacheri Nada is being made into a four lane stretch. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has sanctioned ₹928.8 crore for the project. The 21-m road will include 15-m wide tarring, 2-m wide median, and 2-m wide utility space.

The construction of the Karakulam flyover will cost ₹58.7 crore. It will begin 200-m away from Karakulam Bridge Junction. The 765-m flyover will have 390 m-long approach road on either side. It will have 15-m of tarring and 0.75-m wide central median. The tender for ₹93.64-crore works for construction of the road and flyover on the first reach is awaiting government nod.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.