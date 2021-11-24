Cabinet nod for job creation proposal

Thiruvananthapuram

24 November 2021 18:17 IST

The Cabinet on Wednesday cleared in principle an ambitious proposal to create 20 lakh jobs by 2026. A vital feature is a digital workforce management system that will connect prospective employers and job seekers.

The Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council and Kerala Knowledge-Economy Mission are the prime movers behind the project.

The Government will whet the project and make a budgetary allocation. The agencies are hopeful that the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and International Finance Corporation will fund the scheme.

The scheme is aimed at ensuring optimum human resource utilisation, reskilling educated youth to cater to global labour demand, linking trainers to those seeking skill up-gradation, streamlining job-oriented training in higher education institutions and ensuring the involvement of marginalised sections in the creation of a knowledge-based economy.