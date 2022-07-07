Cabinet nod for Akkulam Lake revamp plan

July 07, 2022 22:25 IST

₹96 cr. approved for first phase of project

The State Cabinet meeting has approved the plan to revitalise Akkulam Lake. The project is expected to provide a fresh breath of life to tourism and water resources protection activities in the district.

The Akkulam Kayal Rejuvenation Project has been prepared as part of the Rejuvenating Watershed Project implemented across the State, P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Tourism and Public Works Minister, said. The project aims at the comprehensive rejuvenation of the Akkulam backwaters through sustained conservation, tourism development and replenishing the fishing wealth. Out of the total outlay of ₹185.23 crore, ₹96 crore has been approved by the Cabinet for the first phase of the project.

Once a very beautiful tourist destination in the capital district, Akkulam Lake and nearby areas now present a sorry picture with crumbling footpaths and the lake covered with salvinia (a water weed) and plastic waste. The work to rejuvenate Akkulam Lake started during the tenure of the previous government, under the aegis of former Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

The work is expected to be completed within two years and 15 years’ maintenance clause is incorporated in the contract. Besides removing floating garbage and water hyacinth, purifying the water of the lake and associated streams will be carried out as part of the project.

An entrance plaza, food court, rain shelter, wetland park, open-air theatre, seating, open gym, bio-fencing, toilet and car parking will also be arranged.

Boating will be introduced in the lake and adventure water sports activities will be encouraged, said Mr. Riyas, adding that the aim of the project is to clean Akkulam backwater and its associated streams for sustainable and environment-friendly development suitable for tourism activities.