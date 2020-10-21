Cabinet nod for 10% quota in govt. jobs

This is for economically weaker sections in the general category

The Cabinet has approved a 10% reservation in government jobs for the economically backward sections in the general category and who are not eligible for any other reservation.

The Kerala State and Subordinate Services Rules will be amended to include the new reservation and it will come into effect from the date of notification. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting here on Wednesday.

The Centre had earlier decided to give 10% reservation in government jobs and for admission in the educational institutions for the economically weaker sections in the general category based on the 103rd Amendment of the Constitution, an official communication from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

At present, 50% reservation is being provided to the SC/ST and Backward communities. The 10% reservation announced on Wednesday was from the general category and would not affect the existing quota for SC/ST and Backward communities.

In December last year, the government had approved the report of the K. Sreedharan Nair Commission recommending 10% reservation in government jobs for the economically weaker sections among the forward communities. The Cabinet gave the nod for the report with amendments mooted by the Law Department.

In August this year, the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) had approved the government directive regarding the 10% economic reservation. This reservation will be applicable for appointments to all departments and public sector institutions.

Candidates from families that have an annual income of less than ₹4 lakh will be eligible for this reservation. Job aspirants belonging to families that possess more than 2 acres of land in grama panchayats or more than 75 cents in municipalities or more than 50 cents in Corporation limits will not be eligible.