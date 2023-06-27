Cabinet names Sheikh Darvesh Sahib next SPC

June 27, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Cabinet on Tuesday named Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, Director General of the Fire and Rescue Services Department, the next State Police Chief (SPC).

The 1990 batch IPS officer will assume office when incumbent SPC Anil Kant retires on June 30. A native of Hyderabad, Mr. Sahib has a doctorate in Agronomy and MBA in Finance.

Mr. Sahib brings decades of experience serving in law and order, anti-corruption, intelligence and Crime Branch agencies to his office. He had served as District Police Chief in Wayanad, Kasaragod, Kannur, and Palakkad. He was Commandant of the Malabar Special Police (MSP) battalion. He was also commissioner of police in Kochi.

Mr. Sahib also served in Kosovo as part of a United Nations peacekeeping mission. He received the Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2007, the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2016, the United Nations Peacekeeping Medal and Ati Utkrishta Seva Pathak.

Mr. Sahib is married to Sheik Farida Fatima. They have two children.