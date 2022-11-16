  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cabinet moves to resolve implementation of long-term contract for TTPL subordinate service staff

November 16, 2022 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The State Cabinet on Wednesday decided to resolve the anomalies in the implementation of the long-term contract for the subordinate service employees of Travancore Titanium Products Ltd. (TTPL).

The Cabinet also sought to create the post of financial advisor to the vice chairperson of the State Planning Board on a co-terminus basis. It decided to appoint M.T. Sindhu, Joint Director at the Road Transport and Highway Ministry at the Centre, for a period of three years on deputation basis.

Seventh pay revision

The Cabinet has also ratified the new government order (GO) partially amending the earlier GO granting the implementation of the Seventh pay revision for the employees of the Regional Cancer Centre. Seventh pay revision would also be allowed for the academic and non-academic employees of Malabar Cancer Centre, subject to conditions.

The service of temporary employees appointed for expeditious disposal of applications for conversion under the Kerala Conservation of Paddy and Wetland Act will be extended. Once these employees complete 179 days, a day’s service break will be enforced and the service will be extended for another 179 days.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.