Cabinet increases Plus One seats

The State Cabinet on Wednesday decided to increase the seats for Plus One course in higher secondary schools. A decision was also taken to shift batches and allow temporary batches.

The Cabinet decision follows assurances given by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty in the Assembly on overcoming the shortage of Plus One seats.

It was decided that in case of a seat crunch in the seven districts where a 20% marginal seat increase had been effected, a 10% seat increase would be allowed in government schools. Aided and unaided schools in these district that had basic infrastructure facilities and submitted applications for a seat hike would be allowed a 10% increase in seats.

In the seven districts where a marginal increase had not been announced, an increase in seats up to 20% would be sanctioned as per requirement. Aided and unaided schools with adequate infrastructure in these districts that applied would be sanctioned a seat increase of 20% of the marginal increase.

If batches with fewer number of students were identified in government schools, these could be shifted to districts where the demand was more.

If the Plus One admission crisis was not resolved with a hike in seats, temporary batches would be allowed in government schools as per requirement in districts that faced a shortage.


