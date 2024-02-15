Cabinet hikes Supplyco rates

February 15, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to revise the rates of 13 subsidised items retailed through State-owned Supplyco outlets. These include rice, sugar, wheat, pulses and edible oil.

The Cabinet said it had cushioned consumers from the price hike by upping the State subsidy for Supplyco from 25 to 35%. Consumers need to pay only ₹940 for basic provisions that would cost ₹1,446 in the open market. The Supplyco stores would save ordinary families ₹506.

The Cabinet said scientific and timely recalibration of Supplyco rates was imperative to sustain the State’s market intervention strategy to mitigate seller inflation.

The government is yet to revise Supplyco rates since 2014. The yawning gap between the price of provisions sold through Supplyco and the open retail market has strained the public exchequer. An estimated 35 to 40 lakh families depend on the Supplyco stores for their supplies. The government subsidises Supplyco operations at an annual cost of ₹425 crore.

