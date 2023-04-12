Cabinet gives administrative sanction for Safe Kerala Project

April 12, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State Cabinet meeting held here on Wednesday decided to give administrative sanction for the ambitious Safe Kerala Project (SKP), a road safety enforcement project launched in 2019 with much fanfare to reduce road accidents and check traffic violations.

The project envisages reducing road accidents and checking traffic violations by strengthening enforcement activities of the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) using modern technology.

The project would be implemented through public sector Keltron using a fund of ₹232.25 crores from the Kerala Road Safety Authority subject to conditions.

An SKP monitoring committee consisting an Additional Transport Commissioner, an IT expert from Kerala State IT Mission and a faculty from the IT/Computer Department of the Sree Chitra Thirunal College of Engineering under the Transport Department will be constituted to ensure flawless functioning of the equipment before each quarterly payment of the project.

The contract will have provisions for replacement of damaged cameras within a short period of time. It will be ensured that cameras as part of the SKP will not be installed in places where the Police department has already installed its surveillance cameras.

The data and camera feed from the artificial intelligence-powered project will be provided to Police, Excise, Motor Vehicle and GST departments.

For the coordination of the project, a committee with Additional Chief Secretary as chairman, Transport Secretary, Tax department Secretary, heads of Police, Excise, Motor Vehicle and GST departments as members would be constituted.

Taking note of the inconvenience caused to the public through physical vehicle checking, the MVD has decided to implement the “Fully Automated Traffic Enforcement System” as part of the SKP project to detect violations through cameras.

Violations would be detected using 726 cameras installed on national and state highways etc. in the state. Out of this, 675 cameras will be used to detect two-wheeler riding without helmet, travel without seat belts, hit and run cases etc. Around 25 cameras to detect illegal parking, 4 fixed cameras to detect speeding vehicles, 4 cameras mounted on vehicles, and 18 cameras to detect red light violations are also part of this system. Control rooms will be set up in all 14 districts as part of the project, said a statement.