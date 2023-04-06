HamberMenu
Cabinet forms special authority for Munnar Hill Area development

April 06, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Cabinet on Wednesday announced the formation of a special authority with statutory powers to ensure the sustainable development of Munnar Hill resort in the Idukki district.

The government said the proposed Munnar Hill Area Authority (MHAA) would primarily take a call on insulating the environmentally sensitive zone from illegal constructions and human over-exploitation. It would create a master plan for the locality’s ecologically sustainable development.

It would protect the environmental uniqueness of Munnar, Devikulam, Marayoor, Idamalakudi, Kanthalloor, Vattavada, Mankulam and Chinnakanal panchayats.

The Cabinet has excluded numbers 8 and 13 wards in Chinnakanal panchayat from the MHA’s jurisdiction. It has included numbers 4 and 5 wards under the MHAA’s domain.

The Cabinet has formed the MHA under section 51 of the Kerala Township and Country Planning Act, 2016. It would notify the MHAA as a joint plan zone in the gazette.

