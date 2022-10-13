Cabinet extends term of Vizhinjam seaport Ltd. CEO

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
October 13, 2022 22:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cabinet on Thursday decided to extend the service period of the Chief Executive Officer of Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd. (VISL), Jayakumar, by two years from February 28, 2022. It also decided to sanction the purchase of new vehicles for seven Principal District Judges.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The market value of the five acres of land identified for Applied Sciences College at Cheruvancheri in Kannur district will be revised every year. The said land will be leased out to Institute of Human Resource Development for a period of 30 years at ₹100 an are, it was decided at the Cabinet meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app