Cabinet extends term of Vizhinjam seaport Ltd. CEO

The Cabinet on Thursday decided to extend the service period of the Chief Executive Officer of Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd. (VISL), Jayakumar, by two years from February 28, 2022. It also decided to sanction the purchase of new vehicles for seven Principal District Judges.

The market value of the five acres of land identified for Applied Sciences College at Cheruvancheri in Kannur district will be revised every year. The said land will be leased out to Institute of Human Resource Development for a period of 30 years at ₹100 an are, it was decided at the Cabinet meeting.