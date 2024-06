The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to install an Institute for Organ and Tissue Transplant in Kozhikode. The government would implement the ₹558-crore project in two instalments using Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) funds.

The Cabinet also extended the service of State Police Chief Shiekh Dervesh Sahib till June 2025, as per the Supreme Court direction that law enforcement chiefs should serve for a minimum two-year period.

