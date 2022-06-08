Cabinet extends Mohan Commission tenure

To probe inconclusive Central investigation in the UAE gold smuggling case

In a significant development, the State government has extended the tenure of the Justice (Rtd) V.K. Mohan Commission probing the “inconclusive, meandering and directionless” Central investigation in the UAE gold smuggling case.

The Commission had been appointed by the government after the investigations carried out by various Central agencies in the State since July 2020 into the gold smuggling seemed to be reaching nowhere .

The State Cabinet on Wednesday decided to extend the Commission’s term for another six months with effect from May 7, 2022.

The decision acquires political significance against the backdrop of the allegations raised by the gold case accused, Swapna Suresh, against Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, his previous office and family.

Trawling

The annual trawling ban imposed by the State as part of the marine resources conservation during the monsoon season begins on June 10 midnight. The ban will continue for 52 days, till July 31 midnight.

The proposal on imposing annual trawling ban was approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday.

The ban is applicable only to trawlers and traditional fishing boats can continue to fish. The ban would be imposed by the Coastal Police. The annual ban on trawlers going into the sea during the monsoon season is being enforced in the State since 1988.

Assembly session

The Cabinet on Wednesday recommended to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to convene the Legislative Assembly session from June 27.

SISF protection for temples

Places of worship which require long term security service, other than the mandatory service provided by the police, will be provided the service of the State Industrial Security Force, it was decided by the Cabinet.

For this service, a fee will be levied which will be on par with the amount that is charged by the Central Industrial Security Force for the same service provided to industrial units

Special court

The Cabinet has sanctioned the setting up of a special Additional District and Sessions Court for the hearing of the Puttingal temple firecracker explosion incident. Sanction was also accorded for the creation of 10 posts for the same.