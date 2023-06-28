Cabinet effects amendment in order regarding self attestation

The Cabinet has affected an amendment in the order that documents and certificates for procurement of various government services can be self-attested.
The government had in an earlier order on October 7, 2021, allowed the self-attestation of documents, forgoing the condition that a gazetted officer or notary should attest the documents.
The amended order says that self-attestation is allowed for documents except those where the law says that a specific official should attest it.
