Cabinet effects amendment in order regarding self attestation

June 28, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Cabinet has affected an amendment in the order that documents and certificates for procurement of various government services can be self-attested.

The government had in an earlier order on October 7, 2021, allowed the self-attestation of documents, forgoing the condition that a gazetted officer or notary should attest the documents.

The amended order says that self-attestation is allowed for documents except those where the law says that a specific official should attest it.

