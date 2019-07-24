Cabinet defers decision on semi-high-speed rail line

The Cabinet on Wednesday postponed its decision on granting approval for the alignment of the proposed 531.45-km semi-high-speed railway line from Kochuveli, near Thiruvananthapuram, to Kasaragod.

The alignment for the third and fourth rail lines mooted in the feasibility report by the Paris-based engineering and consulting group Systra came up before the Cabinet as an agenda item after the Chief Minister cleared the proposed alignment recently.

Sketch for Ministers

The approval was deferred as it has been decided to make available a sketch of the alignment and feasibility report to all Ministers, official sources told The Hindu.

The Public Works Department, the administrative department, and Kerala Railway Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL), the special purpose vehicle for executing ‘viable’ projects on a cost-sharing basis between the State and Railways, have commenced steps to make available the sketch and report as directed. The alignment will come up at the next Cabinet.

The alignment mooted is away from the existing rail line on the 300-km Kochuveli-Shoranur section and parallel to the line from Thirunavaya to Kasaragod with rail bypasses at Vadakara and Thalaserry.

The alignment proposed by Systra is through thinly populated areas.