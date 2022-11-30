Cabinet decides to retain teacher-student ratio of 1:40 in aided high schools this academic year

November 30, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to retain the teacher-student ratio of 1:40 in aided high schools in the State for the 2022-23 academic year.

As per the Right to Education Act, the teacher-student ratio in high school (Classes IX and X) is 1:45. However, to protect high school teachers in the aided sector, a concessional ratio of 1:40 had been allowed for staff fixation. This waiver was extended every year through orders.

On August 1 this year, a General Education Department order stripped teachers of the long-standing benefit of protection. As per the order, teachers appointed after 2014-15 would have to go out of service if student numbers dropped and a post was lost, even if the teachers had put in years of service.

Teachers’ bank

Earlier, if posts were lost owing to a fall in the number of students in high school in aided schools, the government extended protection to teachers. This had continued till 1997. Under the next government, the teachers’ bank came into being, and teachers received only the basic salary. The next LDF government then took steps to protect teachers in teaching post with all benefits and extended protection to them till 2014-15. As a result, even if a post was lost in an aided school owing to a drop in student numbers, a teacher could continue in the same school.

However, to redeploy protected teachers, the government had been making appointments in the 1:1 ratio (one post for management, one for government) in aided schools. Protected teachers who lost their posts were included in the teachers’ bank and posted to some other aided school. Without teachers for redeployment in the wake of this arrangement, the government in August decided to revise the 1:40 teacher-student ratio in high schools to 1:45, as stipulated in the KER. Only teachers appointed till 2014-15 would receive the protection benefit.

Teachers’ associations, including the Kerala School Teachers’ Association (KSTA), had demanded that the order be withdrawn, alleging that hundreds of teaching posts would become redundant if the practice followed for nearly two decades were to be discontinued.

The KSTA welcomed the Cabinet decision to retain the 1:40 ratio in order to protect teaching posts.