ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet decides to have uniform software for primary agriculture credit societies in Kerala

September 07, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

State to have its own scheme rather than be a part of the Central scheme

The Hindu Bureau

The Cabinet on Thursday decided to implement a uniform software in all primary agriculture credit societies (PACS) in Kerala and to appoint Tata Consultancy Services as the implementing agency.

The State has also decided to go ahead with its own scheme rather than be a part of the Central scheme. The government has justified this decision by noting that the State’s cooperative sector has a wider variety of and more innovative programmes and that PACS are invariably linked to Kerala Bank.

Educational benefits

The educational benefits allowed to the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) will be retained for the Christian Nadar communities, excepting the South Indian United Church (SIUC)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

OBC list

The community name ‘Senai Thalavar’, included on the State’s OBC list, will be changed as ‘Senaithalaivar, Elavaniar, Elavaniya, Elavania.’ The Parkavakulam community in Palakkad district and Dasa community will be included on the State OBC list. The community name, Chakkala, on the State OBC list will be changed into ‘Chakkala, Chakkala Nair.’ The community name ‘Pandithars’ on the State OBC list will be changed into ‘Pandithars, Pandithar.’

Post

An NMR faculty post will be created at the Associate Professor level in the School of Chemical Sciences under Mahatma Gandhi University in the State, it was decided at the Cabinet meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US