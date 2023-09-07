Cabinet decides to have uniform software for primary agriculture credit societies in Kerala

September 07, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Cabinet on Thursday decided to implement a uniform software in all primary agriculture credit societies (PACS) in Kerala and to appoint Tata Consultancy Services as the implementing agency.

The State has also decided to go ahead with its own scheme rather than be a part of the Central scheme. The government has justified this decision by noting that the State’s cooperative sector has a wider variety of and more innovative programmes and that PACS are invariably linked to Kerala Bank.

Educational benefits

The educational benefits allowed to the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) will be retained for the Christian Nadar communities, excepting the South Indian United Church (SIUC)

OBC list

The community name ‘Senai Thalavar’, included on the State’s OBC list, will be changed as ‘Senaithalaivar, Elavaniar, Elavaniya, Elavania.’ The Parkavakulam community in Palakkad district and Dasa community will be included on the State OBC list. The community name, Chakkala, on the State OBC list will be changed into ‘Chakkala, Chakkala Nair.’ The community name ‘Pandithars’ on the State OBC list will be changed into ‘Pandithars, Pandithar.’

Post

An NMR faculty post will be created at the Associate Professor level in the School of Chemical Sciences under Mahatma Gandhi University in the State, it was decided at the Cabinet meeting.