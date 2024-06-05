ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet decides to amend Revenue Recovery Act to bring relief to debtors

Published - June 05, 2024 07:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The 12 amendments will now give the government the powers to stay recovery proceedings, to allow the borrower to repay in instalments, or declare a moratorium, says Revenue Minister. The govt. will be able to fix the maximum interest rate on the outstanding amount at 9% instead of 12% at present

S R Praveen
A total of 12 amendments will be brought into the Kerala Revenue Recovery Act 1968, which the State Cabinet decided to amend on Wednesday to bring solace to those who have faced hardships due to revenue recovery. The government was prompted to make the amendments as the High Court had observed in a revenue recovery-related case that the existing law does not have any provisions for the government to stay recovery proceedings.

As per Section 71 of the Kerala Revenue Recovery Act, financial institutions can notify the government to recover loans advanced by them. The government has in some cases in the past stayed the proceedings or allowed the borrower to repay the outstanding amount in instalments. However, after a private bank approached the High Court against a stay given in a specific case, the court observed that the existing act does not allow the government such powers.

“The amendments will now give the government the powers to stay recovery proceedings, as well as to allow the borrower to repay in instalments or declare a moratorium. Another important amendment will be to fix the maximum interest rate on the outstanding amount at 9% instead of the maximum of 12% at present,” Revenue Minister K. Rajan told The Hindu.

Property attachment

The amendments would also define the concept of ‘bought-in land’, to denote land for which there were no takers during auction and which the government has taken over. The bought-in land will be kept unsold for a lock-in period of five years, within which the original owner can retake possession by paying the outstanding amount and interest.

The attachment of property will be made proportional to the outstanding amount. Currently, in some cases, property in excess of the outstanding amount is attached. Borrowers will also be allowed to sell a part of the attached land with the permission of the District Collector to enable repayment. The existing law prevents any sales until full repayment is effected. The amendments will also introduce e-auction for auction proceedings.

In recent years, there has been a few cases suicides of debtors following revenue recovery proceedings initiated by various banks. The amendments, once passed, are expected to bring some relief to those facing recovery proceedings.

