Cabinet decides to allow permanent title deeds to 135 persons at Morazha village in Kannur

March 29, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to allow permanent title deeds (patta) to 135 persons in possession of the 28 acres of land in Kanoolil, Morazha village in Thaliparamba taluk, Kannur district, for which they were given temporary title deeds in 1958.

This is being done as a special case under Rule 21 (2) of the Rules for Assignment of Land within Municipal and Corporation areas, 1995.

Financial assistance

The Cabinet also decided to sanction ₹2 lakhs from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund to K.K. Harshina, who had complained that a surgical scissor had been left behind in her body, after she underwent C-section delivery at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.

It was also decided to ask the Home department to conduct an investigation, as two inquiries conducted by the Health department to determine how and where the said incident could have happened had failed to pinpoint the source of the equipment found inside the woman’s body.

Renewed administrative sanction

It was also decided to give renewed administrative sanction for ₹1,957.05 crore for the second phase of Kochi Metro Rail project that extends from JLN Stadium to Infopark via Kakkanad at 11.2 km. The amount includes the State share of ₹1,571.05 crore.

Appointment

Retired judges would be appointed to the existing vacancies of Family Court judges, it was decided by the Cabinet. Those being appointed are A. Harris (Vadakara), K.R. Madhukumar (Neyyattinkara), E.C. Harigovindan (Ottapalam), K.S. Saratchandran (Kunnamkulam) and V.N. Vijayakumar (Kasaragod).

Government pleader

K. N. Jayakumar will be appointed as the Government Pleader and Public Prosecutor in Kozhikode district.

