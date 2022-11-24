Cabinet decides on new postings, prisoners’ relief, and fund allocation

November 24, 2022 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to appoint T.K. Jose as chairperson of the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission and B. Pradeep as its member.

It was also decided to extend the tenure of the State’s standing counsels at the Supreme Court C.K. Sasi and Nishe Rajan Shonker for another three years.

B. Thulasidas will be reappointed as Special Officer for the Sabarimala airport project. The said appointment is being made by raising the upper age limit of 70 years and according the rank and status equivalent to that of the Chief Secretary for the said post.

It was also decided to extend the reappointment of P.I. Sheik Pareed as Managing Director of the State Coastal Development Corporation for another year.

The Cabinet sanctioned ₹8,26,74,270 to purchase 98 Mahindra Bolero vehicles for police stations across the State. An allocation of ₹1,87,01,820 has been made for purchasing the same brand of vehicles for the Fingerprint Bureau. The Excise department has also been sanctioned ₹2,13,27,170 for purchasing 23 Mahindra Bolero vehicles.

Another decision taken in the Cabinet was to allow an additional government guarantee to the tune of ₹100 crore for the State Women’s Development Corporation to receive funds from the National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation.

The guidelines for finding prisoners who are eligible for special remission of sentences on occasions such as the Independence Day, Republic Day, and Re-integration Day, will be revised, it was decided at the Cabinet on Wednesday.

The Cabinet also decided to do away with the documentation registration fee when purchasing land for the beneficiaries of the rehabilitation project for landless and homeless SC/ST being implemented by the SC/ST Development department.