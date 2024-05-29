9 new RRTs for human-wildlife conflict mitigation

The State cabinet on Wednesday decided to create nine rapid response teams (RRTs) to mitigate human-wildlife conflict. To this end, it would create additional posts in the Forest department.

The Forest department will position the RRTs as Palode, Punalur and Thenmala (Thiruvananthapuram Forest Division), Vandanpathal (Kottayam Forest Division), Kallar (Mankulam Forest Division), Kothamangalam (Kothamangalam Forest Division), Palapilly (Chalakudy Forest Division), Kollengode (Nenmara Forest Division), Karuvarakundu (Nilambur South Forest Division) and Mananthavady (North Wayanad Forest Division).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.