9 new RRTs for human-wildlife conflict mitigation

Updated - May 29, 2024 09:07 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 09:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State cabinet on Wednesday decided to create nine rapid response teams (RRTs) to mitigate human-wildlife conflict. To this end, it would create additional posts in the Forest department.

The Forest department will position the RRTs as Palode, Punalur and Thenmala (Thiruvananthapuram Forest Division), Vandanpathal (Kottayam Forest Division), Kallar (Mankulam Forest Division), Kothamangalam (Kothamangalam Forest Division), Palapilly (Chalakudy Forest Division), Kollengode (Nenmara Forest Division), Karuvarakundu (Nilambur South Forest Division) and Mananthavady (North Wayanad Forest Division).

