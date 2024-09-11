ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet clears proposal to constitute seventh State Finance Commission, K.N. Harilal to chair panel

Published - September 11, 2024 11:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal to constitute the 7th State Finance Commission. Former State Planning Board member K.N. Harilal will chair the panel which will have as its members the Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) and Principal Secretary (Local Self Government) as its members.

With a two-year term, the Commission will study the fiscal position of local bodies and recommend policies and measures for strengthening their finances. It will also submit recommendations regarding the taxes, duties, tolls and fees that may be assigned to, or appropriated by, the panchayats and the municipalities, the government said on Wednesday.

Further, the seventh Commission would also equip local bodies for effective disaster management.

State Finance Commissions are constituted by the State Government under clause 1 of Article 243 (I) and (Y) of the Constitution alongside relevant sections of the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act and the Kerala Municipalities Act to review the financial position of panchayats and the urban local bodies and make recommendations to the Governor.

The Sixth Commission was headed by former Chief Secretary S.M. Vijayanad.

For the seventh Commission, the following posts will be assigned; Additional Secretary (Commission Secretary), Joint Secretary, Under Secretary, Accounts/Section Officer and six supporting staff.

