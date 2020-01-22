Cabinet clears policy address

The Cabinet has approved the policy address of the Left Democratic Front government to be delivered by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the start of the budget session of the Assembly on January 29. The policy will be forwarded to Mr. Khan for his approval.

The policy is learnt to have included the government’s stance against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, mainly the resolution passed by the Assembly demanding the Centre to repeal it, the decision to move the Supreme Court court and also the united moves of the government and the Opposition.

The government and the Opposition are at loggerheads with Mr. Khan over the CAA issue and it remains to be seen whether he would read the portions on the CAA in the address. Irrespective of whether Mr.Khan is clearing it or not, the government would only deem the policy forwarded by the Cabinet for approval, sources said.