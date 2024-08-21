Cabinet clears Malabar port and SEZ draft proposal

On Wednesday, the Cabinet approved the draft proposal for the Malabar International Port and Special Economic Zone Limited project at Azhikkal in Kannur district.

The Centre for Management and Development has prepared an economic plan to make the scheme viable without financially overburdening the government.

The government will receive a share of the operating profits. To execute the project quickly, it will approach the Central government for viability gap funding.

The 14.1-metre-deep port can easily handle Panamax category container ships. The government has completed the site’s geotechnical investigation, including soil testing, and envisaged the port and special economic zone as a greenfield project. IIT Madras is also one of the project consultants.