GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cabinet clears Malabar port and SEZ draft proposal

Published - August 21, 2024 06:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

On Wednesday, the Cabinet approved the draft proposal for the Malabar International Port and Special Economic Zone Limited project at Azhikkal in Kannur district. 

The Centre for Management and Development has prepared an economic plan to make the scheme viable without financially overburdening the government. 

The government will receive a share of the operating profits. To execute the project quickly, it will approach the Central government for viability gap funding. 

The 14.1-metre-deep port can easily handle Panamax category container ships. The government has completed the site’s geotechnical investigation, including soil testing, and envisaged the port and special economic zone as a greenfield project. IIT Madras is also one of the project consultants. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.