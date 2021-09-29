Cabinet clears 46.62 hectares for International Ayurveda Research Institute

The State Cabinet meeting on Wednesday decided to hand over 46.62 hectares of land for the project to set up an International Ayurveda Research Institute at Kallyad village in Iritty, Kannur.

The allotted land includes 41.76 hectares of alienated land and 4.86 hectares of excess land identified by the Land Board. The Revenue Department will retain ownership of the land while handing over possession to the Ayurveda Medical Education department.

The land transfer will be subject to the condition that construction work on the project commences within one year of handing over the land.

It was on February 22 that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had laid the foundation stone for the International Ayurveda Research Institute to be constructed at a cost of ₹300 crore on 311 acres at Kallyad Thattil in Padiyoor-Kalyat Gram Panchayat.

The project envisages a 100-bed research hospital building, a manuscript center, research lab, an ayurvedic medicine nursery and an organic wall in the first phase using funds sanctioned by the KIIFB.

One of the thrust areas of the research center would be on scientific validation of Ayurvedic formulations. Another key component, the International Museum of Ayurveda, will showcase Ayurvedic knowledge and traditional therapies from around the world. It would have a state-of-the-art manuscript reading facility for the digitization and storage of palm leaves.