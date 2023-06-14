Cabinet clears 14th Five-year Plan approach paper

June 14, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST

The Cabinet has cleared the approach paper for the 14th Five-year Plan (2022-27).

It aims to transform Kerala into a modern economy founded on democratic values, sustainable development, social welfare, and scientific temper.

The paper prioritises higher education, science and technology, improving production, and turning Kerala into a knowledge economy.

The government hopes to build on enhanced public investment in health, school education, social welfare, social justice, skill development and gender justice to create a modern State.

The approach paper lays out a road map to make Kerala match the living standards of a developed middle-income State. It stresses inclusive development and progress.

The government promises to leave nobody behind. It will exploit Kerala’s human resources to develop a knowledge economy.

The paper stresses sustainable and environment-friendly tourism initiatives, retail business, agriculture, financial services, and infrastructure development. It prioritises eradicating extreme poverty and effective and nature-friendly disposal of waste.

The paper emphasises an expanded role for LSGIs and their further empowerment.

