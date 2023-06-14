HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cabinet clears 14th Five-year Plan approach paper

It aims to transform Kerala into a modern economy founded on democratic values, sustainable development, social welfare, and scientific temper.

June 14, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Cabinet has cleared the approach paper for the 14th Five-year Plan (2022-27).

It aims to transform Kerala into a modern economy founded on democratic values, sustainable development, social welfare, and scientific temper.

The paper prioritises higher education, science and technology, improving production, and turning Kerala into a knowledge economy.

The government hopes to build on enhanced public investment in health, school education, social welfare, social justice, skill development and gender justice to create a modern State.

The approach paper lays out a road map to make Kerala match the living standards of a developed middle-income State. It stresses inclusive development and progress.

The government promises to leave nobody behind. It will exploit Kerala’s human resources to develop a knowledge economy.

The paper stresses sustainable and environment-friendly tourism initiatives, retail business, agriculture, financial services, and infrastructure development. It prioritises eradicating extreme poverty and effective and nature-friendly disposal of waste.

The paper emphasises an expanded role for LSGIs and their further empowerment.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.