ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet approves pay revision of State IT Mission employees

June 28, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the pay revision of 27 categories of employees in the State IT Mission with effect from April 1, 2020.

Pay revision will also be implemented in the Kerala State Beverages Corporation on the basis of the 11th pay revision of government employees.

The Cabinet also decided to uniformly revise the pay and benefits of SLR workers in various government departments.

The retirement age of scientists at the Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre has been increased from 55 years to 56 years by amending the service rules.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US