Cabinet approves pay revision of 27 categories of staff in State IT Mission

June 28, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the pay revision of 27 categories of employees in the State IT Mission with effect from April 1, 2020.

Pay revision will also be implemented in the Kerala State Beverages Corporation on the basis of the 11th pay revision of government employees.

The Cabinet also decided to uniformly revise the pay and benefits of SLR workers in various government departments.

The retirement age of scientists at the Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre has been increased from 55 years to 56 years by amending the service rules.

